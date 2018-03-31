Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc (VET)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on VET shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $32.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3,952.11, a PE ratio of 63.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. Vermilion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $29.91 and a 12-month high of $40.59.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $249.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.23 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 5.32%. research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 394.12%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc produces oil and gas, and focuses on the acquisition, development and optimization of producing properties in North America, the Europe and Australia. Its segments include Canada, which includes production and assets focused in West Pembina near Drayton Valley, Alberta and Northgate in southeast Saskatchewan; France, which produces oil in France; Netherlands, which produces onshore gas and interests include over 24 onshore licenses and two offshore licenses; Germany, which holds interest in a four partner consortium; Ireland, which includes a non-operating interest in the offshore Corrib gas field located approximately 83 kilometers off the northwest coast of Ireland; Australia, which holds an operated working interest in the Wandoo field located approximately 80 kilometers offshore on the northwest shelf of Australia; the United States, which has interests in approximately 97,200 net acres of land in the Powder River Basin of northeastern Wyoming, and Corporate.

