16,979 Shares in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,979 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Littelfuse at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LFUS. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Littelfuse by 63.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Littelfuse by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

In related news, SVP Ian Highley sold 9,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $1,992,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Rutz sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $198,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,289 shares of company stock valued at $15,271,800 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse stock opened at $208.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $5,182.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.81 and a 52 week high of $226.33.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $304.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.88 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LFUS. BidaskClub downgraded Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/amundi-pioneer-asset-management-inc-invests-3-36-million-in-littelfuse-inc-lfus-stock-updated.html.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc is a supplier of circuit protection products for the electronics, automotive and industrial markets. The Company operates through three segments. The Electronics segment provides circuit protection components for overcurrent and overvoltage protection, as well as sensor components and modules to manufacturers of a range of electronic products.

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.