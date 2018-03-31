Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,533 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the third quarter worth $1,071,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 19.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $5,420.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.24. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $42.97.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 6.95%. analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.51.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

