Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 19,439 MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 932.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,388 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $493,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter worth $551,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter worth $612,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter worth $626,000.

Shares of NYSE:MGP opened at $26.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $31.83. The firm has a market cap of $1,881.60, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of -0.47.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.58%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Smith purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $39,795.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,908.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services set a $35.00 price objective on MGM Growth Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.44.

MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. Its portfolio consists of approximately 10 destination resorts.

