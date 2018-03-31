74,990 Shares in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 74,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Energizer at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ford Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Energizer by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Energizer by 57.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Energizer to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.89.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $59.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3,556.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $40.64 and a 1 year high of $64.00.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Energizer had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 274.69%. The company had revenue of $573.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.93%.

In related news, VP Emily K. Boss sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of household batteries, specialty batteries and lighting products. The Company is a designer and marketer of automotive fragrance and appearance products. It operates through four geographic segments: North America, which consists of the United States and Canada; Latin America, which includes its markets in Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and South America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, which consists of its markets in Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

