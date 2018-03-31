Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Takes $590,000 Position in Federated Investors Inc (FII)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 16,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federated Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Federated Investors by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,292,000 after acquiring an additional 13,331 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Federated Investors by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 547,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,251,000 after acquiring an additional 15,140 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Federated Investors by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 209,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 13,545 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Federated Investors by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 195,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FII opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.39. Federated Investors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.76. The firm has a market cap of $3,373.17, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Federated Investors had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The company had revenue of $278.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Federated Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John B. Fisher sold 11,683 shares of Federated Investors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $399,091.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 563,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,241,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 9,654 shares of Federated Investors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $347,930.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,291.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,457 shares of company stock worth $956,416. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FII shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Federated Investors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Federated Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federated Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Federated Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federated Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Federated Investors, Inc (Federated) is a provider of investment management products and related financial services. Federated operates through investment management business segment. It is engaged in sponsoring, marketing and providing investment-related services to various investment products, including mutual funds and Separate Accounts, which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products.

