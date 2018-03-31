Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Amyris (AMRS) Share Price

Media stories about Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Amyris earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.6760550723732 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMRS. B. Riley set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amyris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amyris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Amyris in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.19.

AMRS stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $287.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amyris has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $10.65.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $80.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.14 million. Amyris’s revenue was up 262.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. research analysts expect that Amyris will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Melo sold 10,776 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $50,431.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,244.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc provides various alternatives to a range of petroleum-sourced products worldwide. The company uses its industrial bioscience technology to design microbes primarily yeast, as well as to convert plant-sourced sugars into renewable ingredients. It produces and sells Biofene that converts to squalane, which is used as an emollient in cosmetics and other personal care products; and natural oils and aroma chemicals for the flavors and fragrances market.

