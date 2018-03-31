Sterling Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC)

Sterling Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,974 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Anadarko Petroleum alerts:

APC stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.41. 5,891,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,248,705. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $39.96 and a twelve month high of $64.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $32,167.55, a P/E ratio of -30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.40.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. Anadarko Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Anadarko Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 13th. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is -51.02%.

Anadarko Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas development company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie raised Anadarko Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price objective on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anadarko Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.65.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/anadarko-petroleum-co-apc-holdings-trimmed-by-sterling-capital-management-llc-updated.html.

About Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Receive News & Ratings for Anadarko Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadarko Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.