Analogic (ALOG) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analogic (NASDAQ:ALOG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analogic from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Jefferies Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Analogic in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Get Analogic alerts:

Shares of Analogic stock opened at $95.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,198.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.77. Analogic has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.80.

Analogic (NASDAQ:ALOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.50 million. Analogic had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Analogic will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Analogic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analogic during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Analogic during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analogic during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analogic during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analogic during the third quarter worth about $250,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/analogic-alog-upgraded-by-bidaskclub-to-sell.html.

Analogic Company Profile

Analogic Corporation designs, manufactures and commercializes guidance, diagnostic imaging and threat detection technologies. The Company operates through three segments: Medical Imaging, Ultrasound, and Security and Detection. The Company’s Medical Imaging segment provides medical imaging systems and subsystems for computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and high-resolution digital mammography.

Receive News & Ratings for Analogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.