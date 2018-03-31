Analysts Anticipate Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX) to Post $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to post earnings per share of $0.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Mellanox Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.76. Mellanox Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 182.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mellanox Technologies.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Mellanox Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $237.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MLNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Mellanox Technologies to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Summit Redstone set a $75.00 price target on Mellanox Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

In related news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 12,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $827,792.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Kagan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $355,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,292 shares of company stock worth $85,270 and have sold 72,471 shares worth $4,813,440. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Mellanox Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $4,752,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 24,616.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 184,383 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $11,930,000 after acquiring an additional 183,637 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mellanox Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,154,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 4,660 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,087,095 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $51,257,000 after acquiring an additional 234,424 shares in the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mellanox Technologies stock traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,758. Mellanox Technologies has a twelve month low of $41.55 and a twelve month high of $76.80. The firm has a market cap of $3,797.19, a PE ratio of 80.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. is a fabless semiconductor company. The Company is an integrated supplier of interconnect products and solutions based on the InfiniBand and Ethernet standards. The Company operates in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sales of interconnect products segment. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment and other embedded systems.

