Analysts Anticipate Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) to Announce $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.58. Mondelez International posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 12.72%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on MDLZ. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.44.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 1,028,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $45,536,122.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $87,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its position in Mondelez International by 18.3% during the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 19,950,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,975,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,211,000 after purchasing an additional 175,487 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Mondelez International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,967,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,906,000 after purchasing an additional 47,563 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,969,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,086,000 after purchasing an additional 293,875 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Mondelez International by 8.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,356,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,900 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.51. 11,221,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,305,592. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $61,054.81, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $39.19 and a 52-week high of $47.23.

Mondelez International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.07%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

