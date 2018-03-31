Analysts Expect First Bancshares Inc (FBMS) to Post $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Shares of First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $38.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Bancshares an industry rank of 202 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBMS. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new stake in First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $2,153,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,770,000 after acquiring an additional 32,117 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Bancshares stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.15. 43,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,009. First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $401.65, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. First Bancshares had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.55 million. sell-side analysts predict that First Bancshares will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/analysts-expect-first-bancshares-inc-fbms-to-post-0-53-earnings-per-share-updated.html.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association (the Bank). The Company and the Bank engage in a general commercial and retail banking business for small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals. The Bank provides a range of banking services in its primary market area of South Mississippi, South Alabama and Louisiana.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bancshares (FBMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.