Analysts Expect McDermott International Inc (MDR) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for McDermott International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.09. McDermott International posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDermott International will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow McDermott International.

Get McDermott International alerts:

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. McDermott International had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $718.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of McDermott International in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDermott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of McDermott International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of McDermott International from $9.30 to $8.30 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.80 target price (up previously from $7.30) on shares of McDermott International in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDermott International during the third quarter valued at $269,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of McDermott International by 64.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 150,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 59,244 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of McDermott International by 29.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 11,072 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of McDermott International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 572,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of McDermott International during the third quarter valued at $221,000. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDR stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.09. 13,025,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,666,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. McDermott International has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $9.07. The firm has a market cap of $1,729.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.68.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/analysts-expect-mcdermott-international-inc-mdr-to-announce-0-05-earnings-per-share.html.

About McDermott International

McDermott International, Inc is a provider of integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI), front-end engineering and design (FEED) and module fabrication services for upstream field developments across the world. The Company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McDermott International (MDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McDermott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDermott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.