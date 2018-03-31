Analysts Set Amplify Snack Brands Inc (BETR) Target Price at $9.75

Shares of Amplify Snack Brands Inc (NYSE:BETR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

BETR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Amplify Snack Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 price objective on Amplify Snack Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amplify Snack Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amplify Snack Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair lowered Amplify Snack Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Snack Brands during the third quarter valued at $102,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Snack Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Snack Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Snack Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Snack Brands by 278.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares during the period. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplify Snack Brands stock remained flat at $$12.00 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,850. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Amplify Snack Brands has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $12.32.

About Amplify Snack Brands

Amplify Snack Brands, Inc is a snack food company focused on developing and marketing products that appeal to consumers’ growing preference for better-for-you (BFY) snacks. The Company’s segments are North America and International. The North America and International segments both operate in the snack food category and whose brands and products are offered in the natural and conventional grocery, drug, convenience, food service, club, mass merchandise and other channels.

