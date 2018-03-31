Analysts Set Burlington (BURL) Price Target at $128.45

Burlington (NYSE:BURL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.45.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. Cowen set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Burlington and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Burlington in a research report on Sunday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of Burlington in a research report on Friday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Burlington and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Burlington and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th.

Get Burlington alerts:

In other Burlington news, insider Joyce Manning Magrini sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.98, for a total transaction of $295,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $2,516,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,300 shares of company stock worth $8,208,236 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Burlington by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,987,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,512,000 after acquiring an additional 56,769 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Burlington by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,761,000 after acquiring an additional 116,893 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Burlington by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,353,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,511,000 after acquiring an additional 44,350 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Burlington by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,297,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,644,000 after acquiring an additional 435,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Burlington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,030,000.

Shares of Burlington stock opened at $133.15 on Wednesday. Burlington has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $133.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,087.21, a PE ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84.

Burlington (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Burlington had a net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 754.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Burlington will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Analysts Set Burlington (BURL) Price Target at $128.45” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/analysts-set-burlington-burl-price-target-at-128-45.html.

About Burlington

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including ladies sportswear, menswear, youth apparel, baby furniture, footwear, accessories, home décor and gifts, and coats. It operates 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.