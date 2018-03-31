Analysts Set Cree, Inc. (CREE) Price Target at $34.77

Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.77.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cree in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen set a $37.00 target price on shares of Cree and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Cree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cree by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,658 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,004,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Cree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. 98.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE opened at $40.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4,026.49, a P/E ratio of 212.16 and a beta of 0.79. Cree has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The LED producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $367.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.62 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cree will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. The Company’s products are focused for applications, such as indoor and outdoor lighting, video displays, transportation, electronic signs and signals, power supplies, inverters and wireless systems.

