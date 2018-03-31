Analysts Set Euronav NV (EURN) Price Target at $9.45

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.45.

Several research firms have issued reports on EURN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Euronav from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS lifted their price objective on shares of Euronav from $8.75 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Euronav and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EURN. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at $687,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,432 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 16,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at $894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EURN traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.20. The company had a trading volume of 254,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,305.51, a P/E ratio of -91.11 and a beta of 0.60. Euronav has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $9.65.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.46 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 0.24%. sell-side analysts predict that Euronav will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages a fleet of vessels for the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of April 4, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 55 double hulled vessels, including 31 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 19 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 2 Suezmax vessels under construction.

