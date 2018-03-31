Analysts Set Fastenal (FAST) Target Price at $53.36

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.36.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FAST. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Northcoast Research set a $60.00 target price on Fastenal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of FAST stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,317,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15,901.16, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.63%.

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $424,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles S. Miller sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,483,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at $114,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at $200,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company is engaged in wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies. The Company is engaged in fastener distribution, and non-fastener maintenance and supply business. As of December 31, 2016, it distributed these supplies through a network of approximately 2,500 stores. Its customers are in the manufacturing and non-residential construction markets.

