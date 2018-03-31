Analysts Set Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR) Price Target at $80.20

Shares of Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Genesee & Wyoming from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Genesee & Wyoming from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Genesee & Wyoming from $97.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase assumed coverage on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWR traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,254,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,918. The company has a market capitalization of $4,434.92, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Genesee & Wyoming has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $84.40.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $571.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.73 million. Genesee & Wyoming had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Genesee & Wyoming will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Genesee & Wyoming in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in Genesee & Wyoming in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Genesee & Wyoming in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Genesee & Wyoming in the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Genesee & Wyoming Company Profile

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and operates freight railroads across the world. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or leased 122 freight railroads worldwide that are organized in 10 operating regions. The Company operates through three segments, which include North American Operations, Australian Operations and U.K./European Operations.

