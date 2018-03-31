Analysts Set Huron Consulting Group (HURN) PT at $48.00

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, March 7th.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $611,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,658.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HURN. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,916,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,740,000 after purchasing an additional 776,995 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,286,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,036,000 after acquiring an additional 530,580 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,739,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,767,000. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 516,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,882,000 after acquiring an additional 70,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

HURN stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.23. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $29.52 and a one year high of $46.85.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $205.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.42 million. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 21.06%. research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc is a global professional services firm. The Company offers solutions in operations, advisory services, technology and analytics for healthcare, higher education, life sciences and commercial sectors. The Company’s segments include Healthcare, Education and Life Sciences, and Business Advisory.

