Analysts Set IQE (IQE) Target Price at $181.57

Shares of IQE (LON:IQE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 181.57 ($2.51).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IQE shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.69) price objective on shares of IQE in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of IQE in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 140 ($1.93) price objective for the company. N+1 Singer reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 181 ($2.50) price objective on shares of IQE in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.63) price objective on shares of IQE in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 188 ($2.60) price objective on shares of IQE in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of IQE stock remained flat at $GBX 128.40 ($1.77) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. IQE has a 1-year low of GBX 45 ($0.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 181.50 ($2.51).

About IQE

IQE plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the research, development and provision of engineering consultancy services to the compound semiconductor industry. The Company’s segments include wireless, photonics, Infra Red and CMOS++. The Company is the manufacturer and supplier of Compound Semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using a process called epitaxy.

