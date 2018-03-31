Analysts Set Proteon Therapeutics Inc (PRTO) Target Price at $4.00

Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRTO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Proteon Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $3.00 price objective on Proteon Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on Proteon Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th.

PRTO stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.19, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.67. Proteon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.85.

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.14. analysts predict that Proteon Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Proteon Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.14% of Proteon Therapeutics worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Proteon Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. The Company is involved in research and development activities. The Company’s product candidate, product candidate, vonapanitase, formerly PRT-201, is a recombinant human elastase that it is developing to manage vascular access failure in patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing or planning for hemodialysis, a lifesaving treatment that cannot be conducted without a functioning vascular access.

