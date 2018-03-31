Analysts Set Retrophin Inc (RTRX) Price Target at $44.00

Shares of Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on RTRX shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Get Retrophin alerts:

Shares of RTRX stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.36. The company had a trading volume of 176,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.80. Retrophin has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $26.44.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $42.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.20 million. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 38.55%. research analysts forecast that Retrophin will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTRX. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Retrophin by 385.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 194,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 154,170 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Retrophin during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Retrophin by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retrophin by 78.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Retrophin during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/analysts-set-retrophin-inc-rtrx-price-target-at-44-00.html.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development, acquisition and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of serious, catastrophic or rare diseases. The Company sells three products, including Chenodal (chenodeoxycholic acid), Cholbam (cholic acid) and Thiola (tiopronin).

Receive News & Ratings for Retrophin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retrophin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.