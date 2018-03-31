Analysts Set Stifel (SF) Target Price at $76.25

Shares of Stifel (NYSE:SF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.25.

SF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs upgraded Stifel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo boosted their price objective on Stifel from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stifel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Nomura raised Stifel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Stifel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ben A. Plotkin sold 9,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $570,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Stifel by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stifel by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Stifel by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Stifel by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stifel stock opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $4,255.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.67. Stifel has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $68.76.

Stifel (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $804.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.44 million. Stifel had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. research analysts forecast that Stifel will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Stifel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Stifel’s payout ratio is 12.03%.

Stifel Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. Its principal subsidiary is Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, a retail and institutional wealth management and investment banking firm. It operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment consists of the Private Client Group and Stifel Bank businesses.

