Analysts Set Vectrus (VEC) PT at $37.00

Shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VEC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Noble Financial lowered shares of Vectrus to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Drexel Hamilton lowered shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

NYSE:VEC traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,706. Vectrus has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $414.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 2.01.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.82 million. research analysts predict that Vectrus will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. It offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

