Analyzing 8Point3 Energy Partners (CAFD) & Sunrun (RUN)

8Point3 Energy Partners (NASDAQ: CAFD) and Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

8Point3 Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Sunrun does not pay a dividend. 8Point3 Energy Partners pays out 88.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for 8Point3 Energy Partners and Sunrun, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 8Point3 Energy Partners 2 12 0 0 1.86 Sunrun 0 0 7 0 3.00

8Point3 Energy Partners currently has a consensus price target of $13.15, suggesting a potential upside of 8.23%. Sunrun has a consensus price target of $10.14, suggesting a potential upside of 13.58%. Given Sunrun’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sunrun is more favorable than 8Point3 Energy Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.5% of 8Point3 Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of Sunrun shares are held by institutional investors. 24.1% of Sunrun shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

8Point3 Energy Partners has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunrun has a beta of -0.55, indicating that its stock price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 8Point3 Energy Partners and Sunrun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8Point3 Energy Partners 28.84% 1.96% 1.01% Sunrun 23.51% 8.54% 2.56%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 8Point3 Energy Partners and Sunrun’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8Point3 Energy Partners $70.08 million 13.71 $11.40 million $1.27 9.57 Sunrun $529.70 million 1.81 $124.52 million $0.86 10.38

Sunrun has higher revenue and earnings than 8Point3 Energy Partners. 8Point3 Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunrun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sunrun beats 8Point3 Energy Partners on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

8Point3 Energy Partners Company Profile

8point3 Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates solar energy generation projects in the United States. It owns interests in 10 utility-scale solar energy projects; and 4 commercial and industrial solar energy projects, as well as a portfolio of residential DG solar assets. As of November 30, 2017, its portfolio consisted of interests in 946 megawatt of solar energy projects. 8point3 General Partner, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in San Jose, California.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc. is engaged in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems (Projects) in the United States. The Company is engaged in providing solar energy services and products to its customers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems in the United States, with approximately 134,000 customers across 16 states, as well as the District of Columbia. The Company sells to homeowners over the phone, in the field through canvassing and in-home sales and through retail sales channels through its strategic partners. The solar service offerings are provided through its lease and power purchase agreements. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. It sells solar energy systems to homeowners, as well as related products, such as solar panels, inverters, racking systems and other solar-related equipment to resellers.

