Comparing Adva Optical Netwo (ADVOF) and AudioCodes (AUDC)

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC) and Adva Optical Netwo (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.3% of AudioCodes shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.8% of AudioCodes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AudioCodes and Adva Optical Netwo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AudioCodes 2.57% 9.82% 5.50% Adva Optical Netwo -1.04% 3.87% 2.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AudioCodes and Adva Optical Netwo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AudioCodes 0 1 2 0 2.67 Adva Optical Netwo 0 0 0 0 N/A

AudioCodes presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.89%. Given AudioCodes’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AudioCodes is more favorable than Adva Optical Netwo.

Risk and Volatility

AudioCodes has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adva Optical Netwo has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AudioCodes and Adva Optical Netwo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AudioCodes $156.74 million 1.31 $4.03 million $0.31 23.06 Adva Optical Netwo $581.16 million 0.59 -$4.78 million $0.08 86.25

AudioCodes has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adva Optical Netwo. AudioCodes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adva Optical Netwo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AudioCodes beats Adva Optical Netwo on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops and sells Voice over-Internet Protocol (VoIP) and converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products and applications that facilitate Unified Communications (UC) and Contact Center (CC) services. The Company categorizes its products and services into two main business lines: network and technology. Network products consist of customer premises equipment (CPE), gateways for the enterprise and service provider (or carrier) markets and of carrier-grade-oriented low- and mid-density media gateways for service providers and Enterprise Session Border Controls (ESBCs). Complementing its media gateways and session border gateways as network products are its multi-service business routers (MSBR), Internet Protocol (IP) phones, media servers, mobile VoIP solutions and value added application products. Technology products consist of its chips and boards business products. Its products are deployed in enterprise, service provider cloud networks.

Adva Optical Netwo Company Profile

ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures, and sells optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to telecommunications carriers and enterprises to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services. It offers scalable optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 and FSP 3000 CloudConnect; packet edge and aggregation products; and network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, ensemble orchestrators, ensemble analytics, ensemble controllers, and ensemble network controllers, as well as FSP 150 ProVMi and FSP 150VMe. The company also provides timing and synchronization products; fiber assurance products; and automated network management products, such as FSP service manager, FSP network manager, and FSP network hypervisor that offers an unified platform for network operations. In addition, it offers customer services comprising professional product and technology training services, as well as industry-recognized program and project management services for servicing advanced networks. The company serves cable operators and multi-service-operators, wireline carriers, and mobile network operators; state and local governments, research bodies, and education institutions; content service providers, data center outsourcing and managed service providers, and ISPs/IXPs; and enterprise networks directly, as well as through distribution partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

