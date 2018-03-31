Analyzing Alps Electric (APELY) & Netgear (NTGR)

Alps Electric (OTCMKTS: APELY) and Netgear (NASDAQ:NTGR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Alps Electric and Netgear, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alps Electric 0 0 0 0 N/A Netgear 0 0 3 0 3.00

Netgear has a consensus price target of $74.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.37%. Given Netgear’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Netgear is more favorable than Alps Electric.

Risk & Volatility

Alps Electric has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Netgear has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alps Electric and Netgear’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alps Electric $6.71 billion 0.72 $311.26 million $3.18 15.40 Netgear $1.41 billion 1.28 $19.43 million $2.32 24.66

Alps Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Netgear. Alps Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Netgear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alps Electric and Netgear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alps Electric N/A N/A N/A Netgear 1.38% 9.92% 6.63%

Dividends

Alps Electric pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Netgear does not pay a dividend. Alps Electric pays out 7.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Alps Electric shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of Netgear shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Netgear shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Netgear beats Alps Electric on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alps Electric

Alps Electric Co., Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets approximately 40,000 types of electronic components. The Company’s segments include Electronic components, Automotive Infotainment and Logistics. The Electronic components business involves the development, manufacturing and marketing of a range of electronic components. The Automotive Infotainment business involves the development, manufacturing, and marketing of audio, information and communication equipment. The Logistics business involves the provision of transportation, storage and forwarding services. The Company is also engaged in marketing and planning; development and design; production engineering; manufacturing, and quality assurance. Its products include Sensors, TACT Switch, Switches, Encoders, Potentiometers, Connectors, Communication Modules, Multi Control Devices, Power Inductors, Magnetic Sheet Liqualloy, Current Sensors, Aspherical Glass Lens, Touch Input Devices, Actuators and Printers.

About Netgear

NETGEAR, Inc. designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in three segments: Arlo, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as remote video security systems, broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, and WiFi network adapters. The company also provides Ethernet switches, wireless controllers and access points, unified storage products, and Internet security appliances for small and medium-sized businesses. It markets and sells its products through traditional retailers, online retailers, wholesale distributors, direct market resellers, value-added resellers, and broadband service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. NETGEAR, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

