Financial Contrast: AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) and Capstone Turbine (CPST)

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ: CPST) and AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Capstone Turbine and AZZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Turbine -15.01% -66.93% -23.93% AZZ 6.27% 9.65% 5.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Capstone Turbine and AZZ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstone Turbine 0 0 4 0 3.00 AZZ 0 1 0 0 2.00

Capstone Turbine presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.67%. AZZ has a consensus target price of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.99%. Given Capstone Turbine’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Capstone Turbine is more favorable than AZZ.

Dividends

AZZ pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Capstone Turbine does not pay a dividend. AZZ pays out 27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AZZ has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Capstone Turbine has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AZZ has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.3% of Capstone Turbine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of AZZ shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Capstone Turbine shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of AZZ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capstone Turbine and AZZ’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Turbine $77.17 million 0.80 -$23.92 million ($0.78) -1.47 AZZ $858.93 million 1.32 $60.92 million $2.50 17.48

AZZ has higher revenue and earnings than Capstone Turbine. Capstone Turbine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AZZ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AZZ beats Capstone Turbine on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation (Capstone) develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications, including cogeneration (combined heat and power), integrated combined heat and power (ICHP), and combined cooling, heat and power (CCHP), renewable energy, natural resources and critical power supply. The Company’s microturbines are used as battery charging generators for hybrid electric vehicle applications. Capstone offers micro turbines for commercial, industrial and utility users with product offerings ranging from 30 kilowatts (kW) to 1 megawatt in electric power output. The Company sells complete microturbine units, subassemblies, components and various accessories. It also remanufactures micro turbine engines and provides after-market parts and services. Its products include C30, C65, TA100, C200, C600, C800, C1000 and waste heat recovery generator. It also offers C65 and C200 ICHP systems.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc. is a provider of galvanizing services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining and industrial markets. The Company operates through two segments: Energy segment and Galvanizing segment. Its Energy segment provides products and services designed to support industrial, nuclear and electrical applications. Its product offerings include custom switchgear, electrical enclosures, medium and high voltage bus ducts, explosion proof and hazardous duty lighting, nuclear safety-related equipment and tubular products. Its Galvanizing segment provides hot dip galvanizing to the steel fabrication industry through facilities located throughout the United States and Canada. It serves fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the electrical and telecommunications, bridge and highway, petrochemical and general industrial markets and various original equipment manufacturers.

