Comparing Starwood Waypoint Homes (SFR) and Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY)

Colony Capital (NYSE: CLNY) and Starwood Waypoint Homes (NYSE:SFR) are both companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Get Colony Capital alerts:

Colony Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Starwood Waypoint Homes pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Colony Capital has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Colony Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.1% of Colony Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Colony Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Starwood Waypoint Homes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Colony Capital and Starwood Waypoint Homes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Starwood Waypoint Homes 0 2 6 0 2.75

Starwood Waypoint Homes has a consensus target price of $38.25, indicating a potential upside of 3.02%. Given Starwood Waypoint Homes’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Starwood Waypoint Homes is more favorable than Colony Capital.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Colony Capital and Starwood Waypoint Homes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Starwood Waypoint Homes $575.68 million 8.28 -$81.26 million N/A N/A

Colony Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Starwood Waypoint Homes.

Profitability

This table compares Colony Capital and Starwood Waypoint Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Capital 31.43% 3.16% 2.88% Starwood Waypoint Homes -13.10% -2.63% -1.19%

Summary

Colony Capital beats Starwood Waypoint Homes on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc., formerly Colony Financial, Inc., is a global real estate and investment management company. The Company operates through five segments: Real Estate Equity, including Light industrial real estate assets and operating platform; Single-family residential rentals through an investment in Colony Starwood Homes and Other real estate equity investments; Real Estate Debt, which includes loan originations and acquisitions, and Investment Management, which includes investment management of the Company-sponsored funds and other investment vehicles. Through its global investment management business, it has over $18.8 billion of assets under management. Its business objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors through a diversified portfolio of direct and indirect real estate-related equity and real estate debt investments, and fee bearing management contracts on investment funds that it manages.

About Starwood Waypoint Homes

Starwood Waypoint Homes, formerly Colony Starwood Homes, is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company was formed primarily to acquire, renovate, lease and manage residential assets in select markets across the United States. It is focused on acquiring single-family rental (SFR) homes through a variety of channels, renovating these homes to the extent necessary and leasing them to qualified residents. The Company operates through two segments, which are represented by its portfolio of SFR homes and its portfolio of NPLs owned in the joint venture with Prime Asset Fund VI, LLC (Prime). The Company identifies and pursues individual home acquisition opportunities through various sources, including multiple listing services (MLS) listings, foreclosure auctions and short sales. As of December 31, 2016, its SFR portfolio consisted of 31,684 owned homes, including 31,065 rental homes and 619 homes that it does not intend to hold for the long term.

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.