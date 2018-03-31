Analyzing Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) and Ssp Group (SSPPF)

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ: TACO) and Ssp Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Del Taco Restaurants and Ssp Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Del Taco Restaurants $471.46 million 0.84 $49.87 million $0.52 19.92 Ssp Group $2.84 billion 1.44 N/A N/A N/A

Del Taco Restaurants has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ssp Group.

Profitability

This table compares Del Taco Restaurants and Ssp Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Del Taco Restaurants 10.58% 5.35% 2.85% Ssp Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.0% of Del Taco Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Del Taco Restaurants shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Del Taco Restaurants and Ssp Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Del Taco Restaurants 0 1 4 0 2.80 Ssp Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Del Taco Restaurants currently has a consensus target price of $16.20, suggesting a potential upside of 56.37%. Given Del Taco Restaurants’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Del Taco Restaurants is more favorable than Ssp Group.

Summary

Del Taco Restaurants beats Ssp Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. is an operator and franchisor of restaurants featuring made-to-order cuisine, including both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of January 3, 2017, the Company operated 551 Del Taco restaurants. The Company’s menu offers a combination of Mexican-inspired food, such as tacos and burritos, and American classics, such as Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries and milkshakes. The Company’s menu features items, such as its Platos plated meals, Epic Burritos, Handcrafted Ensaladas and Fresca Bowls, as well as items on its Buck & Under Menu. As of January 3, 2017, the Company had 310 Company-operated and 241 franchise-operated restaurants. The Platos menu offering consists of individually plated meals complete with an entree, two sides, and chips and salsa. The Company’s menu also includes quesadillas, bowls and handcrafted ensaladas, as well as burgers and fries.

About Ssp Group

SSP Group plc operates branded food and beverage travel outlets. It operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. The company operates approximately 400 brands through a portfolio of 2,000 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It also engages in rail gourmet business. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

