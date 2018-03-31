Analyzing Masonite International (DOOR) and Its Competitors

Masonite International (NYSE: DOOR) is one of 29 public companies in the “HM FURN/APPLI” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Masonite International to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Masonite International alerts:

This table compares Masonite International and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Masonite International $2.03 billion $151.73 million 18.42 Masonite International Competitors $2.45 billion $119.29 million 8.28

Masonite International’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Masonite International. Masonite International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Masonite International has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Masonite International’s peers have a beta of 1.32, meaning that their average stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Masonite International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Masonite International 7.46% 14.53% 6.36% Masonite International Competitors 3.75% 14.14% 6.43%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.2% of Masonite International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of shares of all “HM FURN/APPLI” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Masonite International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of shares of all “HM FURN/APPLI” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Masonite International and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Masonite International 0 4 5 0 2.56 Masonite International Competitors 91 352 493 36 2.49

Masonite International currently has a consensus price target of $77.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.51%. As a group, “HM FURN/APPLI” companies have a potential upside of 24.49%. Given Masonite International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Masonite International is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Masonite International beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation is designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors for the residential new construction; the residential repair, renovation and remodeling, and the non-residential building construction markets. The Company principally operates in North America; Europe, Asia and Latin America, and Africa. The Company markets and sells its products to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retailers, dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors and architects through wholesale and retail distribution channels. Its portfolio of brands includes Masonite, Marshfield, Premdor, Mohawk, Megantic, Algoma, Baillargeon, Birchwood Best and Lemieux. In February 2014, Masonite International Corporation completed the acquisition of Door-Stop International Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.