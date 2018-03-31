Critical Survey: Meredith (NYSE:MDP) versus Its Peers

Meredith (NYSE: MDP) is one of 15 public companies in the “PUBLISHING” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Meredith to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Meredith and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meredith 16.41% 16.72% 6.34% Meredith Competitors 7.08% 12.17% 4.38%

Risk & Volatility

Meredith has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meredith’s competitors have a beta of 1.25, meaning that their average share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.1% of Meredith shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of shares of all “PUBLISHING” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Meredith shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “PUBLISHING” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Meredith and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Meredith $1.71 billion $188.92 million 13.45 Meredith Competitors $1.40 billion $89.19 million 21.04

Meredith has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Meredith is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Meredith and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meredith 0 2 4 0 2.67 Meredith Competitors 38 205 150 11 2.33

Meredith currently has a consensus target price of $74.50, suggesting a potential upside of 38.48%. As a group, “PUBLISHING” companies have a potential downside of 12.15%. Given Meredith’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Meredith is more favorable than its competitors.

Dividends

Meredith pays an annual dividend of $2.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Meredith pays out 54.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “PUBLISHING” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 51.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Meredith has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

Meredith beats its competitors on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation is a diversified media company. The Company is focused primarily on the home and family marketplace. The Company operates through two segments: Local Media and National Media. As of June 30, 2016, the Company’s Local Media segment includes 16 owned television stations, one managed television station and related digital and mobile media operations. Its National Media segment includes magazine publishing, custom content and customer relationship marketing, digital and mobile media, brand licensing, database-related activities, and other related operations. Its National Media segment focuses on the food, home, parenthood, and health markets and is a publisher of magazines serving women. As of June 30, 2016, the Company’s owned television stations consist of seven CBS affiliates, five FOX affiliates, two MyNetworkTV affiliates, one NBC affiliate, one ABC affiliate and one independent station. The National Media segment also focuses on run-of-press display advertising.

