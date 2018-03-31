Analyzing National Instruments (NATI) and Sierra Monitor (SRMC)

National Instruments (NASDAQ: NATI) and Sierra Monitor (OTCMKTS:SRMC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

National Instruments has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sierra Monitor has a beta of -0.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.0% of National Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of National Instruments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 74.0% of Sierra Monitor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for National Instruments and Sierra Monitor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Instruments 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sierra Monitor 0 0 0 0 N/A

National Instruments currently has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.95%. Given National Instruments’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe National Instruments is more favorable than Sierra Monitor.

Dividends

National Instruments pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Sierra Monitor pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. National Instruments pays out 97.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National Instruments and Sierra Monitor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Instruments $1.29 billion 5.15 $52.41 million $0.94 53.80 Sierra Monitor $19.77 million 0.73 -$380,000.00 N/A N/A

National Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Sierra Monitor.

Profitability

This table compares National Instruments and Sierra Monitor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Instruments 4.06% 10.76% 8.03% Sierra Monitor -1.91% -2.64% -2.17%

Summary

National Instruments beats Sierra Monitor on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation (NI) designs, manufactures and sells systems to engineers and scientists. The Company offers a line of measurement, automation and control products. It offers products, technology and services, which include system design software, programming tools, application software, modular hardware products and related driver software, production test systems, NI education platform, software products for teaching and hardware products for teaching. It also offers NI Services, including hardware services and maintenance, software maintenance services, and training and certification. Its products are used across various industries in a range of applications, including research and development, simulation and modeling, prototype and validation, production testing and industrial control and field and factory service and repair. It serves various industries and applications, such as consumer electronics, commercial aerospace, telecommunications and others.

Sierra Monitor Company Profile

Sierra Monitor Corporation addresses the industrial and commercial facilities management market with Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions that connect and protect infrastructure assets. The Company’s segment is Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions. Its primary product lines include the FieldServer protocols gateways and the Sentry IT fire and gas detection systems. The FieldServer brand of protocol gateways is used by system integrators and original equipment manufacturers to enable local and remote monitoring and control of assets and facilities. It has approximately 200,000 installed gateways supporting over 140 protocols commercial and industrial facilities. Its Sentry IT fire and gas detection solutions are used by industrial and commercial facilities managers to protect their personnel and assets. Its fire and gas detection solutions are deployed in various facilities, such as oil, gas and chemical processing plants and wastewater treatment facilities.

