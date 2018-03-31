Analyzing Primoris Services (PRIM) & TRI Pointe Group (TPH)

Primoris Services (NASDAQ: PRIM) and TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Primoris Services and TRI Pointe Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primoris Services 3.04% 11.11% 4.85% TRI Pointe Group 6.66% 11.89% 5.86%

Dividends

Primoris Services pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. TRI Pointe Group does not pay a dividend. Primoris Services pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Primoris Services and TRI Pointe Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primoris Services 0 2 4 0 2.67 TRI Pointe Group 0 2 6 0 2.75

Primoris Services presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.10%. TRI Pointe Group has a consensus target price of $18.57, suggesting a potential upside of 13.03%. Given Primoris Services’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Primoris Services is more favorable than TRI Pointe Group.

Risk & Volatility

Primoris Services has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TRI Pointe Group has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.8% of Primoris Services shares are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of Primoris Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of TRI Pointe Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Primoris Services and TRI Pointe Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primoris Services $2.38 billion 0.54 $72.35 million $1.15 21.72 TRI Pointe Group $2.81 billion 0.88 $187.19 million $1.42 11.57

TRI Pointe Group has higher revenue and earnings than Primoris Services. TRI Pointe Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Primoris Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TRI Pointe Group beats Primoris Services on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation is a holding company. The Company holds various subsidiaries, through which it operates as a specialty contractor and infrastructure company. The Company provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, state departments of transportation and other customers. It operates in three segments: the West Construction Services segment (West segment), the East Construction Services segment (East segment) and the Energy segment. The Company installs, replaces, repairs and rehabilitates natural gas, refined product, water and wastewater pipeline systems; large diameter gas and liquid pipeline facilities, and heavy civil projects, earthwork and site development.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia. The company sells its homes through own sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. It also provides financial services, such as mortgage financing, title, and property and casualty insurance agency services. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Weyerhaeuser NR Company.

