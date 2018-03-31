Analyzing Ramaco Resources (METC) and Its Competitors

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ: METC) is one of 8 publicly-traded companies in the “Bituminous coal & lignite mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Ramaco Resources to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ramaco Resources and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ramaco Resources $61.04 million -$15.41 million -17.54 Ramaco Resources Competitors $6.07 billion $893.50 million 5.11

Ramaco Resources’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ramaco Resources. Ramaco Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ramaco Resources and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ramaco Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ramaco Resources Competitors 47 185 187 6 2.36

Ramaco Resources presently has a consensus target price of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 57.63%. As a group, “Bituminous coal & lignite mining” companies have a potential upside of 15.62%. Given Ramaco Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ramaco Resources is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Ramaco Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ramaco Resources -25.26% -12.97% -10.45% Ramaco Resources Competitors 3.52% 14.46% 8.33%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.9% of Ramaco Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of shares of all “Bituminous coal & lignite mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 37.2% of shares of all “Bituminous coal & lignite mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ramaco Resources rivals beat Ramaco Resources on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc. is a development-stage company. The Company is a developer of metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. The Company’s project portfolio includes Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine and Knox Creek. As of December 29, 2016, the Elk Creek property in southern West Virginia consisted of approximately 17,128 acres of controlled mineral. The Berwind coal property sits on the border of West Virginia and Virginia. As of December 29, 2016, the Berwind coal property consisted of approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral. As of December 29, 2016, the Knox Creek property consisted of approximately 43,281 acres of controlled mineral. The RAM Mine property is located in southwestern Pennsylvania. As of December 29, 2016, the RAM Mine property consisted of approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral.

