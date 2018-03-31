Analyzing Teladoc (TDOC) & iKang Healthcare Group (KANG)

Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) and iKang Healthcare Group (NASDAQ:KANG) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Teladoc and iKang Healthcare Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teladoc $233.28 million 10.66 -$106.78 million ($1.65) -24.42 iKang Healthcare Group $435.71 million 3.18 -$11.25 million N/A N/A

iKang Healthcare Group has higher revenue and earnings than Teladoc.

Risk and Volatility

Teladoc has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iKang Healthcare Group has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Teladoc and iKang Healthcare Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teladoc -45.77% -20.95% -13.11% iKang Healthcare Group 3.16% 4.97% 2.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Teladoc and iKang Healthcare Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teladoc 0 4 11 0 2.73 iKang Healthcare Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Teladoc currently has a consensus price target of $41.62, suggesting a potential upside of 3.26%. Given Teladoc’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Teladoc is more favorable than iKang Healthcare Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.5% of iKang Healthcare Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Teladoc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.2% of iKang Healthcare Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

iKang Healthcare Group beats Teladoc on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Teladoc Company Profile

Teladoc, Inc. is a telehealth company. The Company offers telehealth platform, delivering on-demand healthcare anytime, anywhere, through mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. The Company’s solution connects its Members, with its over 3,000 board certified physicians and behavioral health professionals treating a range of conditions and cases from acute diagnoses, such as upper respiratory infection, urinary tract infection and sinusitis to dermatological conditions, anxiety and smoking cessation. As of July 17, 2017, it served over 7,500 employers, health plans, health systems and other entities. As of July 17, 2017, these clients collectively purchased access to its solution for more than 20 million Members. As of December 31, 2016, it had over 30 health plans as Clients. Its solutions consist of an integrated technology platform, Provider network, consumer engagement strategies and entrenched distribution channels.

iKang Healthcare Group Company Profile

iKang Healthcare Group, Inc. provides preventive healthcare solutions, including a range of medical examinations services and value-added services, including disease screening, dental services and other services in China. The Company’s segments include medical examinations and other medical services, and dental services. The Company, through its integrated service platform, offers healthcare management solutions, including medical examinations, which cover basic examination items, such as internal, gynecology, ophthalmology, dental and X-ray, and value-added services at selected medical centers, including disease screening focusing on cancer screening, cardiovascular disease screening, certain chronic disease screening and functional medicine testing; dental care, including oral health, pediatric dentistry and cosmetic dentistry; outpatient services, such as acupuncture, obstetrics, gynecology and minor surgery, and on-site healthcare management or clinics at certain locations.

