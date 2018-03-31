Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) & Its Competitors Critical Contrast

Thor Industries (NYSE: THO) is one of 79 publicly-traded companies in the “CONSTRUCT/BLDG SERV” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Thor Industries to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Thor Industries and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thor Industries 5.38% 28.42% 17.41% Thor Industries Competitors -0.33% 4.11% 4.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Thor Industries and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thor Industries 1 3 7 0 2.55 Thor Industries Competitors 412 1986 2400 91 2.44

Thor Industries currently has a consensus price target of $130.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.88%. As a group, “CONSTRUCT/BLDG SERV” companies have a potential upside of 1.95%. Given Thor Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Thor Industries is more favorable than its rivals.

Dividends

Thor Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Thor Industries pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “CONSTRUCT/BLDG SERV” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 41.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Thor Industries has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Thor Industries has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thor Industries’ rivals have a beta of 1.04, suggesting that their average stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.0% of Thor Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of shares of all “CONSTRUCT/BLDG SERV” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Thor Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “CONSTRUCT/BLDG SERV” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Thor Industries and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Thor Industries $7.25 billion $374.25 million 16.24 Thor Industries Competitors $8.01 billion $302.05 million 9.15

Thor Industries’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Thor Industries. Thor Industries is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Thor Industries beats its rivals on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles, and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles segments. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, and Basecamp trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, A.C.E., Alante, Precept, Greyhawk, and Redhawk trade names; and luxury Class A motorhomes under Insignia, Aspire, Anthem, and Cornerstone trade names. It also provides conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels under the Montana, Springdale, Hideout, Sprinter, Outback, Laredo, Bullet, Fuzion, Raptor, Passport, Cougar, Coleman, Kodiak, Aspen Trail, Aerolite, Voltage, Cruiser, Volante, Sunset Trail, Zinger, Landmark, Bighorn, Elkridge, Trail Runner, North Trail, Cyclone, Torque, Prowler, Wilderness, Shadow Cruiser, Fun Finder, MPG, Radiance, Stryker, Sportsmen, Spree, Venom, Durango, SportTrek, Connect, Sportster, Sonic, Jay Flight, Jay Feather, Eagle, Pinnacle, Seismic, Launch, Autumn Ridge, Solstice, Highlander, Mesa Ridge, and Open Range trade names; and luxury fifth wheels under the Redwood and DRV Mobile Suites trade names. In addition, the company offers equestrian recreational vehicle products with living quarters under trade names, such as Premiere, Silverado, Ranger, Laredo, Trail Boss, and Trail Hand; and lightweight travel trailers and specialty products under Camplite and Quicksilver trade names. Further, it provides aluminum extrusion and specialized component products. The company markets its recreational vehicles through independent dealers. Thor Industries, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

