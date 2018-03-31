Analyzing tronc (TRNC) & Its Rivals

tronc (NASDAQ: TRNC) is one of 16,204 publicly-traded companies in the “” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare tronc to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.1% of tronc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of shares of all “” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.2% of tronc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares tronc and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio tronc $1.52 billion $5.53 million 15.20 tronc Competitors $5.58 billion $418.50 million 11.50

tronc’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than tronc. tronc is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for tronc and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score tronc 0 0 2 0 3.00 tronc Competitors 49146 203093 279144 7742 2.46

tronc presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.98%. As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 12.18%. Given tronc’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe tronc is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares tronc and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets tronc 0.36% 53.46% 4.14% tronc Competitors -9,009.79% -81.38% 0.43%

Risk and Volatility

tronc has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, tronc’s competitors have a beta of 0.57, meaning that their average share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

tronc beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

tronc Company Profile

tronc, Inc., formerly Tribune Publishing Company, is a media company. As of December 25, 2016, the Company operated over 150 titles in nine markets. Its portfolio of news and information brands are in markets, including Los Angeles and San Diego, California; Chicago, Illinois; Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, Florida; Baltimore, Maryland; Hartford, Connecticut; Allentown, Pennsylvania, and Newport News, Virginia. The Company also offers an array of customized marketing solutions, and publishes a number of niche products, including Hoy and El Sentinel. troncM’s media groups include the Chicago Tribune Media Group, the Los Angeles Times Media Group, the San Diego Media Group, the Sun Sentinel Media Group, the Orlando Sentinel Media Group, The Baltimore Sun Media Group, the Morning Call Media Group and the Daily Press Media Group. troncX consists of the Company’s digital revenues and related digital expenses from more than 130 digital platforms online and mobile applications.

