Insider Buying: ImmunoVaccine Inc. (IMV) Director Buys 9,500 Shares of Stock

ImmunoVaccine Inc. (TSE:IMV) Director Andrew J. Sheldon purchased 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.99 per share, with a total value of C$18,905.00.

Shares of TSE IMV traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.96. 97,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,047. ImmunoVaccine Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.00 and a twelve month high of C$2.55.

About ImmunoVaccine

Immunovaccine Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines based on its DepoVax platform. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system.

