Angang Steel (OTCMKTS:ANGGY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Angang Steel (OTCMKTS:ANGGY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Angang Steel Company Limited is engaged in the production, processing, wholesale, and retail of steel and related products. The company also involves in ferrous metal smelting, and steel pressing and processing activities. It offers steel products, such as hot rolled sheets, cold rolled sheets, galvanized steel sheets, colour coating plates, silicon steel, medium and thick plates, wire rods, microalloyed steel plates, stripe products, and heavy section and seamless steel pipes. These products are used in industries, including automobile, construction, ship-building, home electrical appliances, and railway construction, as well as in the manufacture of pipelines. The company’s activities also comprise technology consultation and service for metallurgical equipments; and import and export of products. Angang Steel Company Limited is based in Anshan City, China. “

ANGGY stock opened at $39.18 on Tuesday. Angang Steel has a one year low of $25.70 and a one year high of $48.17. The stock has a market cap of $1,063.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.61.

About Angang Steel

Angang Steel Company Limited is a China-based company principally engaged in the production and distribution of steel. The Company’s main products include hot-rolled steel sheet products, cold-rolled steel sheet products, medium and heavy sheets and other steel products. The Company distributes its products within domestic market and to overseas markets.

