AngioDynamics (ANGO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet cut shares of AngioDynamics from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of AngioDynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $17.25 on Friday. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $633.86, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.13 million. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 5.11%. equities research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,730,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,666,000 after purchasing an additional 76,859 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 49.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,439,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,607,000 after buying an additional 476,327 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,138,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,928,000 after buying an additional 112,928 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,098,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,273,000 after buying an additional 133,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,886,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides manifolds, contrast management systems, closed fluid systems, guidewires, disposable transducers, and interventional accessories that help clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases; VenaCure EVLT laser system products to treat superficial venous diseases; Asclera drug for treating uncomplicated spider and reticular veins of the lower extremities; and Sotradecol drugs for treating small uncomplicated varicose veins of the lower extremities.

