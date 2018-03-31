Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 113,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $16,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997,016 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $669,027,000 after purchasing an additional 178,209 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,666,047 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $297,424,000 after purchasing an additional 156,565 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,261,184 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $252,258,000 after purchasing an additional 783,554 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the fourth quarter valued at $1,128,000. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $109.94 on Friday. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a twelve month low of $101.21 and a twelve month high of $126.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $186,155.02, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $14.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BUD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from $106.68 to $98.72 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Group set a $134.00 target price on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.02.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (AB InBev) is a Belgium-based company engaged in the brewers industry. The Company owns a portfolio of over 200 beer brands. The Company’s brand portfolio includes global brands, such as Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois; international brands, including Beck’s, Leffe and Hoegaarden, and local champions, such as Bud Light, Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Quilmes, Victoria, Modelo Especial, Michelob Ultra, Harbin, Sedrin, Klinskoye, Sibirskaya Korona, Chernigivske, Cass and Jupiler.

