Antero Midstream GP (AMGP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Antero Midstream GP LP owns, operates and develops midstream energy infrastructure. The Company’s segments include gathering and processing segment and water handling and treatment segment. It offers gathering and compressions, water distribution, clearwater facility, fractionation and pipeline safety services. Antero Midstream GP LP is based in Denver, United States. “

Get Antero Midstream GP alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMGP. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Antero Midstream GP in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Antero Midstream GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $36.00 price objective on Antero Midstream GP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Barclays cut Antero Midstream GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Antero Midstream GP in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.28.

Shares of NYSE:AMGP opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2,977.17 and a P/E ratio of 533.00. Antero Midstream GP has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $22.87.

Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.76 million. Antero Midstream GP had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 22.05%. research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream GP will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Antero Midstream GP news, insider Kevin J. Kilstrom sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $1,018,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream GP in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream GP in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream GP in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream GP in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Yorkville Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream GP in the fourth quarter valued at $472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Antero Midstream GP (AMGP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/antero-midstream-gp-amgp-rating-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Antero Midstream GP

Antero Midstream GP LP, formerly Antero Resources Midstream Management LLC, owns, operates and develops midstream energy infrastructure. The Company’s segments include gathering and processing and water handling and treatment. The gathering and processing segment consist of long-term, fee-based activities including low-pressure gathering, compression, high-pressure gathering, processing, fractionation, and condensate gathering.

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.