Comparing Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) & Its Peers

Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE: AM) is one of 49 public companies in the “OIL/GAS PROD/PIPEL” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Antero Midstream Partners to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Antero Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Antero Midstream Partners pays out 104.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “OIL/GAS PROD/PIPEL” companies pay a dividend yield of 8.3% and pay out 148.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Antero Midstream Partners has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.5% of Antero Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “OIL/GAS PROD/PIPEL” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Antero Midstream Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of shares of all “OIL/GAS PROD/PIPEL” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Antero Midstream Partners and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Midstream Partners $772.50 million $307.31 million 18.49 Antero Midstream Partners Competitors $6.51 billion $465.67 million 38.38

Antero Midstream Partners’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Antero Midstream Partners. Antero Midstream Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Antero Midstream Partners and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Midstream Partners 0 0 12 0 3.00 Antero Midstream Partners Competitors 497 2032 2507 89 2.43

Antero Midstream Partners presently has a consensus price target of $36.92, suggesting a potential upside of 42.59%. As a group, “OIL/GAS PROD/PIPEL” companies have a potential upside of 34.68%. Given Antero Midstream Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Antero Midstream Partners is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Antero Midstream Partners and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Midstream Partners 32.74% 18.34% 9.83% Antero Midstream Partners Competitors 21.70% 3.57% 6.08%

Volatility and Risk

Antero Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antero Midstream Partners’ competitors have a beta of 1.16, suggesting that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Antero Midstream Partners beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Antero Midstream Partners Company Profile

Antero Midstream Partners LP is a limited partnership formed by Antero Resources Corporation (Antero Resources) to own, operate and develop midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources’ production. The Company’s segments include gathering and compression, and water handling and treatment. The gathering and compression segment includes a network of gathering pipelines, compressor stations, and processing and fractionation plants that collect and process natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil from Antero Resources’ wells in West Virginia and Ohio. Its water handling and treatment segment includes two independent fresh water distribution systems from sources including the Ohio River, local reservoirs, as well as several regional waterways. The water handling and treatment segment also includes other fluid handling services which includes, high rate transfer, wastewater transportation, disposal and treatment.

