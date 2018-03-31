Apple (AAPL) is Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s 8th Largest Position

Hills Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,806 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.0% of Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Beach Investment Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Apple by 1,517.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 178,109 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,651,000 after buying an additional 167,099 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,067,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 85,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,224,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 156,649 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,561,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Riccio sold 15,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $2,733,733.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,302.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $167.78 on Friday. Apple has a 1 year low of $140.06 and a 1 year high of $183.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $851,317.94, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $88.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Apple will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. UBS set a $190.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities set a $180.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura set a $175.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.62.

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

