Approach Resources Inc. (AREX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Approach Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.07). Approach Resources posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Approach Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Approach Resources.

Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Approach Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 106.65%. The company had revenue of $28.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AREX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Approach Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Approach Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Approach Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:AREX traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.61. 331,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,450. Approach Resources has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $246.21, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In related news, major shareholder Wilks Brothers, Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,500. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Approach Resources by 14.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,322 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Approach Resources by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,339 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 34,939 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Approach Resources by 437.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 52,990 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Approach Resources by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 58,371 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Approach Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,370,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after buying an additional 67,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

About Approach Resources

Approach Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company's properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin.

