AquaVenture’s (WAAS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) in a report released on Friday morning. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

WAAS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AquaVenture from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AquaVenture from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.40.

Shares of NYSE WAAS opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. AquaVenture has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $18.83.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). AquaVenture had a negative net margin of 21.29% and a negative return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $32.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that AquaVenture will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other AquaVenture news, CEO Douglas R. Brown bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.67 per share, for a total transaction of $683,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,534,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,970,354.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 37.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 33,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 23.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 23,062 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 61.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 39.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 75.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 11,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

AquaVenture Company Profile

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination and wastewater treatment solutions for governmental, municipal, industrial, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use filtered water systems and related services to approximately 40,000 institutional and commercial customers.

