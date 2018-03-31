Aradigm (NASDAQ:ARDM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.37 million during the quarter.

Shares of ARDM stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.22. 90,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,365. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.20. Aradigm has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $7.35.

Get Aradigm alerts:

In other news, insider Juergen Kurt Froehlich sold 17,011 shares of Aradigm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $26,026.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,005.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ARDM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aradigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aradigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services downgraded shares of Aradigm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Aradigm (NASDAQ:ARDM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/aradigm-ardm-posts-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-0-03-eps-updated.html.

Aradigm Company Profile

Aradigm Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the prevention and treatment of severe respiratory diseases. The company's lead development candidates are proprietary formulations of the potent antibiotic ciprofloxacin, including Linhaliq (ARD-3150) and Lipoquin (ARD-3100) that are delivered by inhalation for the management of infections associated with severe respiratory diseases, including non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis and cystic fibrosis.

Receive News & Ratings for Aradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.