Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) in a report published on Tuesday, March 20th, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ARNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Seaport Global Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Arconic in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Arconic in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Arconic in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.36.

ARNC stock opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. Arconic has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $31.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $11,123.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Arconic had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Arconic will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Arconic’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

In related news, Director David P. Hess bought 40,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $999,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, National Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc, formerly Alcoa Inc, is engaged in lightweight metals engineering and manufacturing. The Company operates through three segments: Global Rolled Products, Engineered Products and Solutions, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. Its multi-material products, which include aluminum, titanium and nickel, are used around the world in markets, such as aerospace, automotive, commercial transportation and packaging.

